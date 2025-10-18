Citizens Business Bank Purchases 131 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

