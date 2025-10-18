Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average of $368.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.50 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

