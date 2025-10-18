Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 217 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $425.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $439.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

