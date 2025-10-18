Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 4.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,899,490,000 after acquiring an additional 119,548 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215,551 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,897,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,389 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5%

MCO stock opened at $470.72 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total transaction of $199,652.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,385,939.38. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,876 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.87.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

