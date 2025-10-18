Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

