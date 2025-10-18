Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

