Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.52 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

