Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5,710.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,669,263,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500,223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $264.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.92, for a total transaction of $131,722.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,971.88. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.06, for a total value of $528,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 469,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,960,062.34. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,706 shares of company stock worth $10,591,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.