May Barnhard Investments LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

May Barnhard Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

