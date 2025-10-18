Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE is May Barnhard Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOE stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

