Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,160 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $284,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

