Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

