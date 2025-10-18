Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.5%

STT stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

