Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $319.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.56.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

