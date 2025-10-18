Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $162.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $987,398,000 after buying an additional 2,319,131 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,528,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,506,000 after buying an additional 1,474,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,164,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $495,230,000 after buying an additional 1,444,746 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

