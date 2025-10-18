U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.66 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.