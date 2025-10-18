Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

