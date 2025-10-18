AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

T stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

