Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 56.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

