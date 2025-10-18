Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $16.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after purchasing an additional 347,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $478.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.18 and its 200 day moving average is $430.89. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.