Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.