Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,591 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,421,000 after acquiring an additional 138,565 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,513,000 after acquiring an additional 205,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,409,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after acquiring an additional 411,085 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $89.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.