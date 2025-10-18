Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 58.7% – Time to Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 58.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,638,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,566% from the average session volume of 120,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

GCL has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

In other news, insider Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

