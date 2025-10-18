Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 22.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) rose 22.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,262,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 361,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Defense Metals Trading Up 22.6%
The company has a market capitalization of C$127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.