American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Acquired Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently bought shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP). In a filing disclosed on October 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Electric Power stock on October 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RICHARD R LARSEN IRA” account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 10/6/2025.

AEP stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

