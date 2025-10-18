Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

