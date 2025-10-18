Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stock Position Lowered by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,259,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $61,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

