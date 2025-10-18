Avnet, Inc. $AVT Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $215,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avnet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Avnet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

