Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

