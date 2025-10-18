Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA Shares Sold by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance
SILA opened at $23.90 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.
Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
About Sila Realty Trust
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
