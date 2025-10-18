Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

