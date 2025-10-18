Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 34,375 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. The trade was a 51.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,389 shares of company stock worth $18,567,207 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.1%

TNL opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.