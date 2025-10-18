Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $416.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.