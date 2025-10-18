Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.57 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for 14.8% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

FELG stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

