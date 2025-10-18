5,390 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

