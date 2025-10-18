Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Markel Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,892.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,937.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,916.88. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.