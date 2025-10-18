Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $132.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

