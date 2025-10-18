Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,659,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,960.2% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 134,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

TBLL opened at $105.86 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.35 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.