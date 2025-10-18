Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1%

O stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

