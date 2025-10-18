Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 135,562 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 521,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

