Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

