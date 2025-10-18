Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $27.59 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Workday by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.25 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

