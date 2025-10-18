Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 41.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,042 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $437.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,900.67, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.11.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

