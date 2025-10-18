194 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,175.91. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $736.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.