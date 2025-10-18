Arista Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

