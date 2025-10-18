Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $36,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $249.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

