Bayforest Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Bayforest Capital Ltd reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,559,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,795.45. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $145.25 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

