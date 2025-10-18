New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.31 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,139,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $72,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,339,000 after acquiring an additional 560,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,540,000 after purchasing an additional 465,028 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 952,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 323,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.92.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $87.79 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

