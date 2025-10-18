Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,000 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

