Cwm LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,887,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. This represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,540 shares of company stock valued at $150,883,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $209.94 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $230.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

